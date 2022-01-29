Fort L.P. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 4,905.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after purchasing an additional 431,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,979,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 727.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after purchasing an additional 327,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

