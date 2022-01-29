Fort L.P. Sells 14,964 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

