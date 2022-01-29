Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lear by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Lear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,259,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.29.

NYSE LEA opened at $163.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.20.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

