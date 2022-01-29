Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Invests $358,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 481,644 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its position in Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Boston Scientific by 410.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 398,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 320,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

BSX opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $303,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,390 shares of company stock worth $11,258,116 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

