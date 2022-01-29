Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

FSUGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of FSUGY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.15. 95,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,836. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

