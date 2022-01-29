Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.45.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Fortis stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 568,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,542. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,849,000 after acquiring an additional 184,911 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,067,000 after acquiring an additional 530,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after acquiring an additional 622,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,804,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,968,000 after acquiring an additional 38,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

