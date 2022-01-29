Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend payment by 22.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.56. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

