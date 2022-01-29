Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Update

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 1,306.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Freedom Acquisition I stock remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Friday. 329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,519. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Freedom Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at about $1,459,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 136.6% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.