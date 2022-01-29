Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given a $49.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) received a $49.00 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,791,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

