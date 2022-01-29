Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

