Front Street Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up about 2.2% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Lumentum worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after buying an additional 610,286 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 19.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Lumentum stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average is $90.02. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

