Front Street Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Bank of America by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.2% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 239,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 54,120 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a market cap of $375.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

