Front Street Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 77,207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.59.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

