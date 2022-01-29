FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Issues Earnings Results

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $275.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FS Bancorp by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FS Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

