fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $29.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.