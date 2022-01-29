FUTURAX Hits Market Cap of $21,257.07 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $21,257.07 and $21.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00262846 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006911 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000899 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.62 or 0.01116195 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

