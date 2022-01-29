FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Exxon Mobil Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

NYSE XOM opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

