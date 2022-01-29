FY2021 Earnings Forecast for BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BNP Paribas in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP Paribas’ FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €63.00 ($71.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.75) to €52.60 ($59.77) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €63.00 ($71.59) to €66.00 ($75.00) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €69.00 ($78.41) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.06.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

