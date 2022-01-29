FY2021 EPS Estimates for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Cut by SVB Leerink

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 89bio in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.63) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.61). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.62) EPS.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the third quarter worth $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter worth $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 89bio by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter worth $539,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $412,364.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,091 shares of company stock valued at $608,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

