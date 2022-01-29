FY2021 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Cut by Analyst

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $26.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $26.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.93 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:ABG opened at $156.90 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $137.96 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

