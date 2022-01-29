FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Cut by William Blair

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.44). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.74.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $145.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 2.22. Carvana has a 12 month low of $130.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.