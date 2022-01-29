FY2021 EPS Estimates for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Decreased by Analyst

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Scientific Games in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after buying an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,040,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 60.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,494,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

