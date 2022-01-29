FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.