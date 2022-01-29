FY2022 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $10.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.18.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $256.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.22. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $720,994,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

