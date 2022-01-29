FY2022 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Lowered by Desjardins

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will earn $5.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.77.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.00.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$119.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$124.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$129.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. The company has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 43.49. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$100.81 and a twelve month high of C$137.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 90.50%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.