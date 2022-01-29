FY2022 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Lifted by Analyst

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.78.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after buying an additional 6,003,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after buying an additional 1,855,986 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after buying an additional 1,647,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

