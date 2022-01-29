Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 15,771.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPEY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

