GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 6.2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $96.10 and last traded at $96.83. Approximately 95,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,315,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.26.

GME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53 and a beta of -2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 66.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in GameStop by 32.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 275.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

