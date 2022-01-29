Gas 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.40 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00011118 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $42.69 million and $5.40 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.86 or 0.06777828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00055350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,005.51 or 1.00236965 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003190 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

