Gatechain Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gatechain Token

GT is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

