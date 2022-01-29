Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC downgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

GATO stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

