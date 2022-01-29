GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $53,300.03 and approximately $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00290247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001021 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.