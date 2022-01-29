Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.