Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.04.
About Geely Automobile
