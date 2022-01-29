Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.76

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.76 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 16.35 ($0.22). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 16.35 ($0.22), with a volume of 3,291 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 23 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Gemfields Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £192.84 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

