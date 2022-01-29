Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,098 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of Tyler Technologies worth $344,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $450.52 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $501.65 and a 200-day moving average of $496.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

