Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 206,045 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dell Technologies worth $286,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,145,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,494,000 after buying an additional 1,145,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

