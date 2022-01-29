Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $306.48 Million Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,874,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

NYSE BBWI opened at $54.65 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

