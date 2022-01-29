GeoWealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 820.9% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 30,387 shares during the period.

ICF opened at $68.70 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

