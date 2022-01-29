GeoWealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,127 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.59% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2,792.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $321,000.

GSSC stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $71.04.

