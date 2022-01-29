GeoWealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $34.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

