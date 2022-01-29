GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter worth about $452,000.

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

