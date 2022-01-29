Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,323. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBCI. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

