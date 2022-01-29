Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $52.67, but opened at $55.23. Glacier Bancorp shares last traded at $51.93, with a volume of 4,820 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.91.

About Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

