Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.32 Million

Analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to report $67.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.70 million. Glaukos reported sales of $73.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $288.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $265.19 million, with estimates ranging from $251.00 million to $283.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 2,076,511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after buying an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after buying an additional 668,934 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $20,746,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $18,778,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 431,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,416. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

