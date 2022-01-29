Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

