Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globe Life in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

GL opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

