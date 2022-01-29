goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Cut to C$240.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$213.25.

Shares of GSY opened at C$142.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$171.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$182.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$92.50 and a 52 week high of C$218.35.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$219.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 11.9599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Basian bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$193.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,318.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,319,816. Also, Director Susan Doniz bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,764.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

