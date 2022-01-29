Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $6.27

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $6.58. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 42,518 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $366.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,078.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 252,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.