Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The business had revenue of $366.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

