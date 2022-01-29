Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading Up 0.5%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.64. Approximately 6,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 19,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 855,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 37.19% of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

